Any time you travel to Whakarewarewa and produce a 40 point win is a special occasion but for one Te Puna player it was an especially memorable day.

Second five Ryan Henstock took the field in the black and blue of Te Puna for the 100th time on Saturday. He led his side on to the field to take on Whakarewarewa to raucous applause from the visiting supporters.

The game itself did not get off to the best start for Henstock, leading 7-5 he threw a pass which was intercepted by Whakarewarewa first five Chauncey Edwardson, who raced away to score and give the home side the lead.

However, that was the last time Whakarewarewa troubled the scorers as Te Puna romped home to a 50-10 win, including a second half try to Henstock, much to the delight of his friends and family on the sidelines.

"It was awesome," Henstock said after the game.

"It started pretty bad for me, I threw that intercept pass, but we managed to pull it back in the second half which was a bit better.

Te Puna beat Whakarewarewa 50-10 on Saturday.

"It all kind of hit me just before we went out, I started crying. I didn't even mean to play for Te Puna really, I was just out of school, wanted to play for someone and had a mate playing here so I showed up and became part of the family.

"It is a family club, they look after you, always say hi and see how you are. It's not just about rugby."

On Saturday, the first half was hard-fought. Edwardson's intercept try put Whakarewarewa ahead 10-7 but Te Puna hit back with a converted try to winger Hunter Mokomoko on the back of a pinpoint cross field kick from first five Reece MacDonald. MacDonald added a penalty goal late in the half to lead 17-10 at the break.

The second half was all Te Puna. Tries to fullback Jesse Church and second five Henstock had them up 29-10 and cruising to victory.

Te Puna then scored three times in the last five minutes to make it a comprehensive victory, their third in four games in phase two of the Baywide Premier competition.

Te Puna's Ryan Henstock is swamped by teammates after scoring a try in his 100th game for the club. Photo / Stephen Parker

Whakarewarewa coach Boxer Smith said his side started well.

"The boys were right in the physical battle at the start, right up to halftime we were right in it. I think at the end of the day, we just ran out of steam.

"Te Puna came with alot of young, fit, youthful boys who really took advantage in the end, of our tired boys. Those last 10 minutes, i think our boys had lost all hope and they showed what a quality team they are."

Whakarewarewa were missing several key players through injury but Smith said they could not blame that for the loss.

"There's no excuse, at this stage of the season, [Te Puna] have shown the depth they've got but for our boys it's back to the drawing board.

"We have a minor chance of making that top four so the message is keep your heads held high and come back next week firing."

Whakarewarewa's Chauncey Edwardson (right) slides in for a try under pressure from Te Puna's Reece MacDonald. Photo / Stephen Parker

Meanwhile, in the other Premier 1 games, Greerton Marist kept up their prolific start to round two with a 27-17 win over Te Puke. That makes it four wins from four for Greerton, who sit at the top of the table.

Mount Maunganui beat Rangiuru 34-29 and Tauranga Sports beat Rangataua 59-10.

Baywide results

Premier 1:

Greerton Marist 27 Te Puke Sports 17, Rangiuru 29 Mount Maunganui 34, Whakarewarewa 10 Te Puna 50, Rangataua 10 Tauranga Sports 59.

Premier 1 Development:

Greerton Marist 10 Te Puke Sports 29, Rangiuru 10 Mount Maunganui 42, Whakarewarewa 10 Te Puna 43, Rangataua 12 Tauranga Sports 29.

Premier 2:

Kahukura 19 Waikite 29, Ngongotahā 15 Ruatoki 5, Marist St Michael's 38 Arataki 19, Te Teko 52 Ōpōtiki 10.

Premier 2 Development:

Kahukura 26 Waikite 60, Ngongotahā 76 Ruatoki 19, Marist St Michael's 29 Arataki 21, Te Teko 32 Ōpōtiki 15.

Division 1:

Pāpāmoa 12 Reporoa 81, Poroporo 55 Rotoiti 14, Paroa 37 Whakatāne Marist 12, Judea 22 Murupara 36.

Division 2:

Katikati 50 Waimana 0, Eastern Districts 34 Galatea/Waiohau 37, Matata 17 Edgecumbe 37.