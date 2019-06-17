Reading the Rotorua Daily Post which featured a story (News, June 14) detailing how consented work in Rotorua has soared to $56 million, which represents more than a $20 million increase from the same period last year in my view shows just how much confidence the business community has in the Rotorua economy.

Investment means jobs, and jobs mean a growing economy which leaves everyone better off.



The consent facts and figures stand in stark contrast to the seemingly never ending deluge of crud excreted in letter form written by a vocal minority of people who appear to be dedicating their golden years to sowing seeds of discontent.

In the modern age of fake news and deceptive actors weaponising lies and mistruths in order to gain positions of power via their Facebook pages, we should be grateful that Rotorua still has a local paper which is able to present facts and figures to show the truth.

As we get closer to the council elections, I hope that the Rotorua Daily Post will start to fact check claims made by those seeking to rule our city in the interests of democracy and the future of our city.

Advertisement

Ryan Gray

Council candidate



Packed at the village

A lovely autumnal day at the Buried Village, it was packed.

The sun was warm, and the food abundant - even a barbecue.

Old friends there and many happy children, a perfect day.

I was about to say it is a shame that more people do not go there, but cars were parked a quarter of a mile up both sides and the car park full to overflowing.

We are indeed fortunate to have this poignant and beautiful place on our doorsteps - an uncomfortable feeling for me - my father, born in Wellington, would have been six years old when Tawawera blew her top.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz