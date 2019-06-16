The New Zealand Transport Agency is under the impression that lowering the speed limits on rural and suburban roads will change things. Doing this will not stop those who are inclined to run from the cops from doing it and dying in the process.



The young and not so young bulletproof idiot drivers will still crash because they don't understand the physics involved with safe motoring. They can't read the road conditions and subsequently come to grief, much to the disappointment of those in authority.

Does NZTA want to lower speeds so when they get driverless vehicles on our roads we will be accustomed to crawling from place to place so we won't complain too much about the speeds these driverless vehicles travel?

In my view, NZTA want to slow the whole country down, so the economy gets a chance to catch up with technically challenging conditions of living in a modern world where faster is not always the best option. (Abridged)



Rod Patterson

Westbrook



Too old to work?



On a recent TV show, a comment stated that many people found it difficult to get work after a certain age - this is very true.

In my own case having worked in a wide variety of fields - many of them in a managerial capacity - and having gained a vast amount of experience, I found it very difficult to get work.

The newspaper industry (in the UK at least) dried up many years ago and although some work was available I had to look in other directions, but as soon as you mentioned your age - "no thanks".

Firms prefer to spend money, time and energy training someone to do what I could have done before lunch.

Does this make any sense?

Even now at 86 I am quite capable of doing many tasks, and yet people half my age are turned away.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

