Amongst the Fine Arts collection are a selection of oil and watercolour paintings by Napier artist Lewis Evans.

The paintings span from 1905 through to 1935 and depict the local environment: Ahuriri, Napier and areas on the outskirts of the township.

The paintings are an encapsulation of Hawke's Bay social history portraying the area before and after the earthquake.

Gail Pope
Gail Pope

Of immense geographical interest are the paintings pre earthquake, which show the Tutaekuri River before it changed course, the inner harbour, Napier South swamp area and a sandy beach scene at the foot of Bluff Hill.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lewis Evans was born in

Related articles: