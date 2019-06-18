It was early February, somewhere deep in the bush and in the dead of the night, when a group of youngsters was seen dancing and singing.

Many of those who witnessed this happening thought they were hallucinating.

They weren't.

What they had seen was a group of Duke of Edinburgh students under the watchful eye of volunteer Sarah Orton, manning one of the remote aid stations of the Tarawera Ultra Marathon on the Eastern Okataina Walkway.

A second group of students, located on the Western Okataina Walkway and accompanied by Roger Bawden, were armed with a similar arsenal.

