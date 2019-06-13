Response to last week's column from leader of the National Party Simon Bridges 'full of spin'


The amount of spin generated by Simon Bridges in his reply on Monday to my last column would be enough to gain selection to the Indian cricket team.

He neatly sidestepped any personal criticism by claiming I was attacking "hard-working" Kiwis by daring to call him out for his monetarist perspectives.

Pure nonsense, of course, but what's objectionable about it is the implication that critics (read, non-National voters) are not among those he sees as "hard-working" – and that only those folk deserve consideration.

