About 30 years ago Rotorua's Greg Halse was working and indulging in one or two recreational activities he enjoyed.

But he thought it would perhaps be prudent to offer some of his time to help others.

Three decades after becoming part of Lifelink/Samaritans, he has no clue as to how many hours he has volunteered but said it had all been worthwhile.

"When I made the decision to become involved in some volunteer work, Lifelink just happened to be advertising a need for people," Halse said. "The rest, as they say, is history."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fast forward to today, Halse is now

Related articles: