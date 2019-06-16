There's a great quote by a lady called Elizabeth Andrew that says, "volunteers don't necessarily have the time; they just have the heart".

National Volunteer Week starts today and aims to celebrate the collective contribution of the 1.2 million volunteers who enrich New Zealand.

In Rotorua, a large number of organisations and events rely on volunteers to the point that if willing people were not available, doors would close and experiences lost.

Tarawera Ultramarathon founder and co-owner Paul Charteris knows this more than most.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"We rely on between 650 to 700 volunteers each year to ensure both the success and

Related articles:

Volunteering all about the aroha