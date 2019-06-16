There's a great quote by a lady called Elizabeth Andrew that says, "volunteers don't necessarily have the time; they just have the heart".

National Volunteer Week starts today and aims to celebrate the collective contribution of the 1.2 million volunteers who enrich New Zealand.

In Rotorua, a large number of organisations and events rely on volunteers to the point that if willing people were not available, doors would close and experiences lost.

Tarawera Ultramarathon founder and co-owner Paul Charteris knows this more than most.

"We rely on between 650 to 700 volunteers each year to ensure both the success and the viability of the Tarawera Ultramarathon," Charteris said.

"So much so that when one of the larger groups of volunteers [not from Rotorua] pulled out only days before this year's race, we were in serious danger of having to cancel the event.

"Instead, we turned to social media and our event app and asked people taking part in the races if they had any spare supporters and/or family members who could help out.

"Fortunately they did."

Charteris said because of the sheer number of volunteers required, organisers found it easier dealing with volunteer groups.

"We have harriers groups, triathlon groups, trail running groups, schools, search and rescue and air force cadets."

Because tail-runners in the 100-mile event came in 36 hours after the start of the race, some of the posts require manning by volunteers in shifts.

"The logistics of keeping volunteers at these stations, some are in the middle of the forest and quite remote, has to be run like a military operation but the safety of our participants relies on it being done.

"I also have to mention Domino's Pizza who provided a free pizza to every single one of our volunteers, in essence a local business volunteering to do something great for our volunteers."

Crankworx is another local event that relies on a volunteer army to get by.

Crankworx event director Ariki Tibble says volunteer help at the event is invaluable. Photo / File

Event director Ariki Tibble said it was hard to find the words to describe the enormity of the role volunteers played.

"In our first year we had 220 volunteers, at our last event we had 490 volunteers.

"That equates to about 5500 volunteer hours. Even at minimum wage that would be an enormous figure to have to try and come up with.

"Volunteers also have a certain spirit that really can't be replaced."

Events aside, the Rotorua SPCA is an organisation that relies heavily on help from volunteers.

Each day at least two or three people lend a hand. Without them and financial help from the Rotorua community, the SPCA would not be able to do what it does.

Rotorua SPCA staff member Monique O'Driscoll said the centre had a number of volunteers who carried out specific tasks.

"For example, we have a gentleman who comes in on a Saturday morning and cleans out the dog kennels," O'Driscoll said. "He does do other things but he's very good at sorting out the kennels, better than we are, so we leave him to it."

Nationwide, the SPCA relies on volunteer manpower to walk dogs, foster animals, fundraise and maintain shelters.

Another organisation, St John, says volunteers are at the heart of the outfit.

St John estimates its volunteers contribute more than two million hours to New Zealand communities. If it were possible to put a financial value on such support, it would be in excess of $30 million, it says.

"Our big-hearted volunteers deserve to be recognised for their selfless commitment to helping others. They do a tremendous job and we are grateful for all they do," St John chief executive Peter Bradley said.

The organisation, which looks after New Zealanders during some of their most vulnerable moments, relies on volunteers to man its Caring Caller programme, health shuttles, Friends of the Emergency Department (FEDs) and Hospital Friends services and op shops.

That's on top of St John's frontline volunteers who play a critical role in the delivery of its emergency ambulance service.

Even Rotorua's education sector relies on the time volunteers give, to allow staff more time with students.

Sunset School principal Eden Chapman says the school relies on volunteer help for some of its programmes. Photo / File

Sunset School principal Eden Chapman said volunteers played a huge role within the school, taking some of the pressure off staff and teachers.

"When a volunteer fills a role it frees us up to do more for the kids," Chapman said. "As teachers and parents, we all ultimately want what's best for the kids."

He said the school was in need of more volunteers to fill roles within the school's oral language programme, with basketball coaching and/or transport and within the Breakfast Club / Fruit and Milk in Schools.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said Rotorua would be "bereaved" without volunteers who she said went the extra mile by following a good social conscience.

"They're the glue in any community, they give selflessly and they enjoy being involved," she said.

"We couldn't function without volunteers," she said.

"They do that extra stuff that either ratepayers or taxpayers just can't afford. They're amazing."

Volunteering all about the aroha

St John and Māori Warden volunteer Yvonne Healey says volunteering is all about the aroha. Photo / Stephen Parker

Yvonne Healey is a woman who wears many hats.

Depending on the day of the week, it could either be at St John, taking people to appointments and comforting those in the emergency department, or serving the city as a Māori Warden.

But giving her time to both is a no-brainer and her passion is clear through her smiling eyes and heartfelt laugh.

Healey is one of 9600 who volunteers time on the St John's frontline and one of 700 Māori Wardens around the country.

While her age was sealed behind tight lips, she said her work as a St John volunteer and Māori Warden kept her young.

She retired eight years ago from a role as a social worker and made quilts for her 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

"And then I thought - I'm done, I need to get back out there."

Having always done community service, she fell into being a full-time volunteer for St John and continued her role as a warden.

For the past three years, she has worked on the St John Health Shuttle which takes people to medical appointments. She is also a Friends of the Emergency Department (FEDs) on Sundays, providing comfort and hugs at the hospital.

Up at 5am every day, she cleans the house and heads to the station on Pererika St, where she spends four days managing the shuttle and half a day as a FEDs.

"What's left in the week is at wardens," she said.

Every second Tuesday she works at the Rangatahi court, a district court held on a marae, supporting whānau of the youth appearing.

Her role as a warden is diverse, from helping at tangi, to events around the district.

"I also did the ārahi for Prince Harry," she said with excitement, pointing to a picture of her walking alongside the royals - one of her highlights as a warden.

"I'll be a warden until I die, I'll be at St John's as long as they let me. They're my passions, they're my world," she said.

"It's about aroha, manaakitanga, caring," she said.

She is working to bring the two agencies together, saying both offer a richness to the community she believed would only reap benefits in partnership.