I always loved train travel. As children we would take the train from Feilding to Levin to visit my grandfather.

There were trips to Wellington from time to time, that was exciting, so too the train ride to Taihape.

We had family there. I thought travelling by train pretty cool. When I later lived and worked in Wellington I would often take the train when I went home for weekends.

It seems like a century ago now, well it was last century.

Later travelling in Europe I really got to appreciate train travel. The thrill was just as I

