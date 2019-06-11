At some point, we all need a little nudge of encouragement. Just one person to say "I believe in you" and then guide you to reach your goals. For many, Mark Edmonds was that person. The training legend worked with big names in the country's top sports teams but his heart was always in Rotorua. He filled the lives of all his athletes with motivation but that also meant when he died suddenly last year, a gaping hole was left. Today, Rotorua Girls' High School have used their grief to create a way to remember Edmonds for years to come.