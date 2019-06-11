On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
At some point, we all need a little nudge of encouragement. Just one person to say "I believe in you" and then guide you to reach your goals. For many, Mark Edmonds was that person. The training legend worked with big names in the country's top sports teams but his heart was always in Rotorua. He filled the lives of all his athletes with motivation but that also meant when he died suddenly last year, a gaping hole was left. Today, Rotorua Girls' High School have used their grief to create a way to remember Edmonds for years to come.
In honour of the caring coach who gave his time to many, Rotorua Girls' High School have rededicated their school field and new scoreboard to the man who gave nothing but his all to others.
With dark clouds holding back a downpour, the scoreboard was unveiled this afternoon and the sombre crowd of about 80 cheered.
Mark Edmonds is a name known to many: the man who gave his time to athletes around Rotorua for nothing, with no judgement and a lot of faith in each person.