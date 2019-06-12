New economic figures show Tauranga consumers have been spending up large in the last year as the city's economy and population continues to boom. Bay of Plenty Times reporter Caroline Fleming breaks down the highlights, trends and economic indicators in the latest Infometrics quarterly economic report commissioned by Priority One, and talks to the experts about what it all means: including what we're spending our money on and why.

Tauranga residents can't hide their shopping bags anymore, as a new report shows a whopping $528 million was spent by local consumers in the 12 months to March.

The latest Infometrics

Related articles: