Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Matt Cowley to start new role as Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief

Zoe Hunter
By
Multimedia journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read
Matt Cowley is the new Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Photo / Andrew Warner

Matt Cowley is the new Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Photo / Andrew Warner

With his hair slicked back hair and dressed in a smart blue chequered jacket, Matt Cowley looks the part as he stands in his new office.

It is not yet his first day as chief

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times