"We have a very wide membership including some big corporates, and one of their big goals is almost philanthropic, giving back and helping small businesses grow," he said.
"Small businesses are looking for guidance around surviving and thriving."
Cowley has a Bachelor of Resource and Environmental Planning from Massey University, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Waikato.
Born in New Plymouth, Cowley moved to Tauranga in the early 2000s when he landed a job as an analyst with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.
He worked on regional infrastructure funding and strategic planning for just shy of three years before needing a change.
A few of his peers within the young professional's network suggested he run for city council.
"I got in, had three great years but wasn't re-elected," he said.
Cowley was headhunted by fire protection and building compliance company Fire Security Services and took on the role of national sales manager.
"Part of my job when I got pulled into the executive team was to streamline those business processes with all of its complexities and help reengage with those customers," he said.
In March this year, Stan Gregec announced he was moving on from the chamber.
Cowley's peers encouraged him to put his hand up - and he did.
"I thought about it and thought, 'What could I bring to the chamber?'" he said.
Account management experience? Tick. Able to manage multiple stakeholders? Tick. So he applied.
"Given that I have led a brand refresh for fire security services, a new website, new collateral, new branding, and the way we engaged with the market," he said.
"I thought that will bring a lot to the chamber, with its focus on wanting to refresh its approach and how it connects with modern business."
He could also draw on his former role as city councillor.
"Any CEO in this role will build their own profile. It is more my networks, my ability to knock on councillors doors and go into the council chambers and I have good relationships with the local MPs," he said.
"It is those networks that will be valuable."
Outgoing chief executive Stan Gregec said Cowley was a "great choice".
"I am sure Matt will bring new energy and momentum to the chamber, which will serve the members well."
Six things that we don't know about Matt Cowley
1. Spent six months backpacking Eastern Europe with just a school bag on his own
2. He is the middle child of four sisters
3. He used to paddle 100km a week on kayak for surf club training while living in Whakatāne in 2007/2008
4. Favourite food is Asian fusion
5. How does he have his coffees? Long black with a dash of cream