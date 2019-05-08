Matt Cowley has been announced today as Tauranga's Chamber of Commerce's new chief executive.

The chamber's current chief executive, Stan Gregec, revealed earlier this year that he was stepping down.

"Matt comes to the chamber from Fire Security Services where he has been the

national sales manager since 2016. Prior to that he was an elected city councillor with

Tauranga City (2013 - 2016) and an analyst with Bay of Plenty Regional Council (2006 -

2013)," Gregec said in a statement

Cowley has a Bachelor of Resource and Environmental Planning, from Massey University

and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of

Waikato.

He will start his new role with the chamber on June 3.

Gregec was appointed to the role in June 2015.

He had previously told the Bay of Plenty Times the chamber was charting a new pathway forward and it was time to hand on the reins to somebody new.

"The chamber is one of those organisations that needs a constant injection of new ideas and fresh energy to stay relevant and exciting to its members," he said.

"I am not one for overstaying my time in any role. I've had my day in the sun, and I want to make way for a new person and what they can bring to the role."