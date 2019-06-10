The owners of a Flaxmere liquor store that faced strong opposition against their now-successful bid to renew their licence believe the process, which has cost them $16,000, was "unnecessary" and a "personal attack".

But those opposing the decision say they will continue to object to the sale of liquor in the low socio-economic area and are considering further legal options.

On Wednesday, the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority renewed Flaxmere Liquor's licence until September 25, 2021, on its existing conditions, despite Flaxmere (2008) Liquor Limited director's, Sukhpal and Chamkaur Singh, offering to reduce their opening hours.

The Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority has renewed Flaxmere Liquor's licence until 2021. Photo / File
Authority chairman, Judge Kevin

