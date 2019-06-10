Last year, in the Bay of Plenty's Premier rugby league competition, it was evident from the pre-season tournament onwards that Mangakino Hawks were the team to beat. The form side in the competition throughout, they marched all the way to the grand final in which they were heavy favourites to beat the Ngongotahā Chiefs. However, that is where the wheels fell off as Ngongotahā produced the upset, winning 34-10 to claim the title. On Saturday, Mangakino had another shot at redemption as the sides met at Puketawhero Park. Sports reporter David Beck was there.

The Mangakino Hawks have bounced back

