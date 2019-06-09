In response to the letter "Council washes its hands as parking meters taken over" (Letters, June 4), we would like to reiterate that i-Park is paid to provide parking services on behalf of Rotorua Lakes Council.

The council receives all parking revenue and continues to set parking policy, including prices.

Successful urban centres depend heavily on availability of well-operated, demand-balanced parking.

Restrictions enable fair rationing of limited spaces to give everyone equal access to parks.

Enforcement ensures parking spaces are managed for the collective good of all, ensuring equal access and minimising abuse of restrictions such as time limits, safety provisions and designated spaces (eg mobility parks).

As there was prior to the introduction of the new system, there is an assortment of parking options throughout the inner city, including free P15 and free P60 spaces.

The council would like to reassure readers that nothing has changed for mobility parking permit holders wishing to park in the inner city.

Excluding P15 parks, they may park in any regular parks, for double the amount of time specified, free of charge, as long as a valid mobility permit is clearly displayed in the vehicle.

Information about parking in our inner city is available on the council's website.

Henry Weston

Operations group manager

Rotorua Lakes Council



Legends of the fall

The letter from Chriss Taylor (Letters, June 7) saddened me.

Go to Quebec in the fall- October - and walk through the towns and villages. Feel the rustle of leaves - maple, ash, birch, oak, and all the myriad leaves that cover the paths and fields and gardens, smell the gentle burning as gardeners have small bonfires and let the smoke drift with the evening mist that lets the moonlight and frost cover the land.

Walk through an English wood and smell the gentle rotting leaves as they hasten to fertilise the ground ready for the flush of spring.

My neighbour and I gather the leaves every autumn and I add them to our shared compost - knowing that the food we put on the soil next spring will hasten the growth of the fruit and vegetables we grow.

Autumn leaves - I could not dream without them, they are a part of life for me.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

