In response to the letter "Council washes its hands as parking meters taken over" (Letters, June 4), we would like to reiterate that i-Park is paid to provide parking services on behalf of Rotorua Lakes Council.

The council receives all parking revenue and continues to set parking policy, including prices.

Successful urban centres depend heavily on availability of well-operated, demand-balanced parking.

Restrictions enable fair rationing of limited spaces to give everyone equal access to parks.

Enforcement ensures parking spaces are managed for the collective good of all, ensuring equal access and minimising abuse of restrictions such as

