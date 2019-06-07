Every piece added to the collection, whether gifted or bought, is given serious deliberation.

A few years ago at MTG Hawke's Bay we presented a Nigel Brown touring exhibition, I AM / WE ARE, which included a selection of Nigel's artworks spanning a period of 35 years.

Among the works was a 2010 piece titled No. 8 Wire. This piece explores the notion of New Zealand as an idyllic landscape with endlessly resourceful people who can fix anything with a piece of No 8 wire.

Various iconic New Zealand images are included in the scene – a farmer, sheep, black

