Every piece added to the collection, whether gifted or bought, is given serious deliberation.

A few years ago at MTG Hawke's Bay we presented a Nigel Brown touring exhibition, I AM / WE ARE, which included a selection of Nigel's artworks spanning a period of 35 years.

Among the works was a 2010 piece titled No. 8 Wire. This piece explores the notion of New Zealand as an idyllic landscape with endlessly resourceful people who can fix anything with a piece of No 8 wire.

Various iconic New Zealand images are included in the scene – a farmer, sheep, black singlet and of course No 8 wire.

Advertisement

The painting challenges the nostalgia around our sense of culture and identity and the words around the image question whether changes made have really represented progress.

At the time of the exhibition we identified No. 8 Wire as an artwork we wanted to acquire for the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust collection.

This work speaks to our national identity in a very relevant way and adds to the small Nigel Brown collection the trust already holds – bringing the collection up to seven works.

It has taken until now to acquire this work as we needed to wait for the exhibition to finish touring and check that the work had remained in good condition. Last month we were pleased to finally acquire No. 8 Wire in very good condition.

This work was purchased with funds from the MTG Foundation – a body which actively works to raise money and support the development of the trust's collection.

Other works about to be added to the collection through the generosity of the foundation, are several Richard Wotton black and white prints of Art Deco homes.

Laura Vodanovich

These works complement the photographic series shown in the Speedlines and Ziggurats exhibition on display in 2016.

These new works increase the regional focus of the images Richard had originally taken, ensuring they represent Art Deco homes from across the region.

Without the steadfast support of the foundation many, if not all, of these purchases would simply not be possible.

Adding to the collection is something which requires serious deliberation, to ensure we are only acquiring works which will enhance the collection, meet our collecting criteria, be relevant, and enable us to develop future exhibitions.

We also have very limited access to funds and need to ensure we are spending them wisely.

There are many works considered and declined for the collection to ensure we are developing the collection in the best and most relevant way.

The same level of consideration is applied to items which are offered as gifts as, although we do not have to pay for the objects or works, we still need to exercise due diligence about what we add to the collection.

We do understand it can be disappointing for people when items are not accepted and we always give every item due consideration.

We are exceptionally grateful for the support of groups such as the foundation and the generosity of individuals in donating funds or offering items for the collection.

We're excited to add these works to the collection and continue to develop the relevance of the collection, making connections across the region and the country.



Laura Vodanovich is MTG director.



WHAT'S ON

Pecha Kucha #29. Hear about the hopes, dreams and passions of a bunch of fabulous locals. MTG Century Theatre, Tuesday, June 11, at 6pm. $7 per person at the door / cash sales only.

Guided Walk & Talk. Join one of our curators for a lunch time walk discussing highlights of Napier public art works. Wednesday, June 12, 12pm-1pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event.

Exhibition Talk. Join curator Māori Te Hira Henderson as he shares diverse stories of local Iwi Ngati Kahungunu and their enduring connection to the land through the Tēnei Tonu exhibition. Thursday, June 13, 12pm-1pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event.

Exhibition Talk. Join one of our team for a discussion of 12 landscape paintings in our Five Pākehā Painters exhibition, exploring what these artworks can tell us about Pākehā culture and their relationship with the land of Te Matau a Maui / Hawke's Bay. Thursday, June 20, 12pm-1pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event.

Digital Technologies: Free Teachers Workshop. Led by Te Papa and MTG's team of educators, focusing on filling your kete of digital tools to take back to your school and implement immediately. Friday, June 21, 9am-3pm. Free event, please register at https://ahikaroa.kiatakatu.ac.nz/dt-tepapa-np

Francesco Turrisi. A true 'musical alchemist', Francesco Turrisi is one of the most striking pianists to come out of the European jazz scene in the past decade. MTG Century Theatre, Friday, June 21, at 7.30pm. Tickets available through Ticketek.

NZCT Chamber Music Contest – Central Regional Final. An iconic secondary school musical event held annually throughout the country this is the perfect opportunity for young musicians to compose and to perform chamber music. MTG Century Theatre, Saturday, June 22, at 11.30am and 4.30pm. $15 per adult with unlimited access to both sessions, door sales only. Free entry for children and school students.