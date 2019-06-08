Inspiration to get out in the forest comes from different sources. For over a decade, one of mine has been enewsletters from Gary Sullivan at Nzo. There's information about their MTB clothing alongside stories about Gaz's riding experiences. Including one that followed being away from Rotorua for a couple of weeks.

Here's an excerpt:

"I managed one bike ride during a fantastic circuit of the South Island. Great friends to travel with, no major mechanical malfunctions, almost perfect weather and camp spots that defy description made it an almost perfect holiday. Even the sand flies were off their usual game.

