International rugby players are coming to the Bay of Plenty to experience a world class rugby performance environment while also boosting local clubs and the game overall in the region.

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union is reaching rugby players from overseas as part of their international rugby programme, with the aim to benefit the game in the region. This season, a handful of international players are, or have been, in the Bay making most of the opportunity.

One of those players was 27-year-old American Santia Deck, who spent three weeks in the Bay of Plenty improving her rugby skills.

