Yesterday I stopped a woman putting the council's Tatau Tatau magazine in my letterbox.

She said she was under orders to deliver to every letterbox.

I don't want it, I put it straight in my recycle bin.

Apparently it cost $72,000 (ratepayers' money) in 2018 to produce six editions.



At least I won't have the White Pages forced upon me any more.

Unsubscribing doesn't work, I've tried it.

That just leaves the Yellow Pages.

How much longer will I be getting this relic? Google is my game.

It seems that letterbox spam is something I don't have the right to control.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Poison of Darwinism

We forget that the nation-antagonists of World War II were atheist states that founded their societies upon Darwinism.

Churchill wrote at length of the need for the Christian democracies to stand up to the evolutionary powers of evil.

Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy designed their laws around the extermination of people who were weaker or of non-European descent, which they called eugenics.

The poison of Darwinism has since leached into our own society, bringing the curse of eugenics with it.

GJ Philip

Taupō



Curb accident rate

Something needs to be done to curb the horrific accident rate in New Zealand.

Cutting the speed limit is a good idea but it needs to be enforced and the police have enough to do just picking up the pieces after the accidents.

Maybe a more firm response from the courts would help - make the punishment fit the crime.

Using a phone while driving - lose the phone and the car.

Speeding - lose the car.

Drink driving - life ban.

Drugged driving - car, phone, licence for five years.

Drastic but if it saves just one life ...

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Fix the problems

The statement in Jim Adam's letter (Letters, June 3 ) that "wellbeing is providing welfare ..." could not be more wrong.

Receiving welfare enables people to cope better with their circumstances but it does not change their situation or give them a sense of wellbeing.

A sense of wellbeing is achieved when people are able to obtain the necessities of life – food, housing and clothing – without having to rely on handouts.

It is to be hoped that the Budget from the coalition Government will be successful in achieving this but it appears at first sight to be throwing money at the symptoms rather than fixing the problems.



D A McPherson

Rotorua

