Yesterday I stopped a woman putting the council's Tatau Tatau magazine in my letterbox.

She said she was under orders to deliver to every letterbox.

I don't want it, I put it straight in my recycle bin.

Apparently it cost $72,000 (ratepayers' money) in 2018 to produce six editions.

At least I won't have the White Pages forced upon me any more.

Unsubscribing doesn't work, I've tried it.

That just leaves the Yellow Pages.

How much longer will I be getting this relic? Google is my game.

It seems that letterbox spam is something I don't have the right to

