Cries of "what's in it for me" don't go down well with me.


National Party leader Simon Bridges' reaction to the "Wellbeing Budget" was particularly telling.

"What's in it for me?" he plaintively asked, pretending to be speaking for "average families" when the subtext was plain: the rich, himself included, were perceived to have missed out.

Like his predecessor and mentor John Key, Bridges brings a certain shine to the job; but where Key's was high-sheen gloss, Bridges is more oily stain.

Whichever patina they smear over it however, my view is the common denominator is that neither really gives

