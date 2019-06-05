Some of Rotorua's greatest singers are giving up their time free of charge this Saturday night for a fundraising gig for a former Rotorua man who is in a race against time to raise money for a drug that will prolong his life. Whitinga Harris, who is recovering from cancer treatment with family in Northland, has stage four colon cancer but a drug that could see him spend more years with his two young sons isn't funded in New Zealand. Reporter Kelly Makiha details how Rotorua is helping to raise the money he needs.

Rotorua singer Jack Grace has got a bunch of his talented friends together for a concert this Saturday night that will add to the coffers for a former Rotorua teacher fighting cancer.

Rua Duet - Waiata For Two will feature Grace teaming up with local singers for a programme packed with talent.

Among the line-up is Krissie Knap, Rewa Ututaonga, Russell Harrison, Atutahi Potaka-Dewes, Katerina Ourednikova Pihera-Ridge, Aliyah Stone-Taylor, Bobby Mihi Howard, Hunter Geary, Taniwha Ki Utu Kapa Haka Group and MC Mercia Yates.

Rua Duets preview - a fundraiser for Whitinga Harris

Funds raised at the event will go to Whitinga Harris, a much-loved new teacher was to start his first job at Western Heights Primary School this year but instead is fighting stage four colon cancer that has spread to his stomach.

The father of two young sons has been told by cancer specialists there's an immunotherapy drug called Keytruda that could extend his life but it's unfunded in New Zealand, leaving his family just months to raise $100,000.

Rua Duet - Waita For Two will feature local acts teaming up with Grace, who is Harris' father-in-law, as well as a silent auction and full buffet meal.

The green-eyed wāhine is being auctioned on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The event is being held from 7pm to 10pm at the Holiday Inn and tickets are $80 each, including the meal.

The concert follows on from another of Grace's fundraising events last month on the eve of Mother's Day called Four Mothers, Four Stories, which raised nearly $1400.

Grace, who performed in front of a Rotorua audience at this year's Lakeside concert, moved back to Rotorua 10 months ago.

He said despite the obvious cause of raising money to help his son-in-law, the return to Rotorua was about giving back.

These taonga are being auctioned on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

"Aside from being a fundraiser, this is the sort of thing I came back for ... I came back into this creative landscape to invest."

Grace said he and his wife, Gina, started their lives together in Rotorua and had lived in many areas since, including Auckland, Raglan and Australia.

"It seem like the natural thing to do now our kids are all grown up to come home and close the circle of life."

He hoped to get about 150 people at Saturday's event.

"It's going to be incredible. All those people are giving up their time and it's just going to be great.

Harrison said he was happy to help the cause when asked to perform by Grace.

"It's important to me that as a community we come together every now and then to support each other in times of need. This is definitely one of those times."

Entertainer Russell Harrison. Photo / File

Harris' family spokeswoman Ruby Grace, Jack Grace's daughter, said the fundraising was going well with more than $74,000 raised from his Givealittle page.

Whitinga Harris, from Kaikohe originally, who is battling stage four colon cancer, with his sons Waaka, 9, and Heremia Grace-Harris, 12. Photo / File

"We are planning a huge birthday fundraiser called the Gravity fundraiser on Whity's birthday where people can sign up to take part in his birthday where ever they are and hold a fundraiser for him with the goal of raising $18,000 on the 18th (his birthday and lucky number).

She said Harris had had a rough few weeks and had been in and out of hospital for various things.

"We are currently in the hospital as Whity has fluid in his lungs. He is very tired but we are still looking forward to getting the immunotherapy."

For tickets for Saturday's concert, call Grace on 022 0976 248.