Dear Drake, please grow up.

I am all for a bit of banter between athletes. Sledging has its place in professional sport providing it is not offensive and is done in good spirit.

So far in the NBA Finals series between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors Drake has been in his customary courtside seat, although rarely sitting down, getting right in the faces and taunting them.

It's childish and embarrassing.

My issue with Drake is he is has not earned the right to talk trash. Global superstar yes, basketball player no. There are even rumours that he is so lacking in actual basketball ability that he's scared to play in the NBA All Star Celebrity game.

By all means be vocal in support of your team but there's a limit. I don't care how famous you are - stay in your lane.

At least when players rib on each other they have to back it up on the court. They could taunt a guy for missing a free throw but get dunked on during the next play. It's fair game.

Black Caps openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill take a run during their 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Cricket World Cup organisers have nailed it

It's a special time of year for sports fans. State of Origin, NBA Finals, Cricket World Cup, NRL, Super Rugby - it's all on.

For the cricket-mad it means a lot of late nights and a lot of morning coffee as the World Cup is being played in England so every game is on overnight New Zealand time.

I believe that dedication is being rewarded, however, by a tournament format which provides much entertainment and means you genuinely have to be the best team to get to and win the final.

This year, the tournament has been reduced to 10 teams and rather than play in pools they play a giant round robin from which the top four progress to semifinals. No team can argue they had a harder draw because they all play each other. I like it.

Grant Elliott breaks down the Black Caps dominant win over Sri Lanka, The Chiefs upset the Crusaders in Suva and The Football ferns get New Zealand's first ever win over an English football team - Match footage/SKY Sport

Barely a week in, there has already been plenty to talk about. The Black Caps' dismantling of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh proving they are no easy-beats and the hosts England being upset by Pakistan.

Despite that loss, I'm still backing England to make the semifinals fairly comfortably, along with India and Australia. The fourth spot is harder to pick. Any one of New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan or even Bangladesh could well scrape through.

Time to restock the coffee jar because we're just getting started.

Josh Addo-Carr passes the ball during a New South Wale training session in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

State of Origins stars take a stand

We're finally here. Tonight, another chapter will be written in sport's greatest rivalry as New South Wales and Queensland go head to head in State of Origin Game One.

One of the main talking points in the lead-up has been a number of the indigenous players, led by New South Wales five eighth Cody Walker, announcing they will not be singing the anthem.

Instead of spewing vile, venomous hate speech on Twitter behind the facade of free speech about one's beliefs, these league players are making a quiet stand against something they believe is wrong.

Unlike the New Zealand national anthem in which we sing a Māori version as well as an English version, Australia's national anthem ignores the ongoing oppression of the country's Aboriginal population.

Walker said he was not looking to spark controversy in staying tight-lipped, he simply did not feel the anthem represented him or his family. Several other Origin stars have backed him up including other of Aboriginal descent such as Josh Addo-Carr and Will Chambers.

I say good on them. It is the type of peaceful protest which someone like Israel Folau could learn from. Instead of spewing vile, venomous hate speech on Twitter behind the facade of free speech about one's beliefs, these league players are making a quiet stand against something they believe is wrong.

Their stand has started an important discussion throughout Australia and all around the world without having to argue or incite hatred and violence.

We live in the age of the keyboard warrior, where too many people will thoughtlessly spread their own hate and negativity against others online without any real thought or repercussion. I encourage all to take a step back and think about what is constructive and what is not.