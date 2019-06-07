Damage from a previous storm was still being fixed when last year's April 29 flooding caused a large slip on Paradise Valley Rd. The road is a key part of the 20-minute drive from Rotorua to the valley's farms, lifestyle blocks, and tourist attractions including Paradise Valley Springs wildlife park. The road repairs were initially due for completion in February, then March, and have since been put back again. The price tag has jumped by 40 per cent, but the Rotorua Lakes Council says that's not the norm in its capital works programme.

The cost of the unfinished Paradise Valley

