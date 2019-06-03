There are many people out there, professional people whose dedication is beyond comprehension.

Doctors, surgeons, nurses, firemen, policemen, even journalists - witnesses, professionals who daily risk their lives and their sanity in order to keep us safe and to fix us when we aren't.

They too have lives, they are humans, not robots, they have their own problems, wives with dementia, children with a fatal illness, other worries that we may only guess at.

They have little choice, the alarm goes out and so do they, all they can do is wash away the blood and carry on.

We never see the grief, the tears, the agony in their lives, all we see of them is a smile and a willingness to put our lives back together.

The Japanese have a word for it - Sabishi! Think of them now and then, without their dedication we could not exist as we do.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Parking concerns



I wonder if the good citizens of Rotorua are aware that just a few weeks ago administration of all parking, not just the new parking meters, was taken over by a profit-making company called i-park (www.i-park.co.nz).

This appears to mean that the council have washed their hands of any responsibility.

For example will i-park in Auckland be interested in providing reasonable parking for those (many elderly) attending the Basement Cinema in Hinemoa St?

At the moment there is one disability park, 12x60 mins, 4x15 mins parks and 33x 180 mins parks which if a card is used incurs a 50c fee!

Is this what considering the well-being of the community means?

Joy Maskell

Rotorua

