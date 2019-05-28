There are 640 million dairy cows in the world and New Zealand has fewer than six million.

In one day the world population increases by 220,000 (80 million per annum).

In one day, 21 million metric tons of coal will be used.

The four biggest coal producers in the world are China, the US, India and Australia. The governments of two of those countries are actively promoting coal mining for export, and the other two need all the coal they mine for power production in coal-fired power stations.

Something like 80 million barrels of oil are produced per day and whatever New Zealand uses would be a drop compared to that used by the navies showing the flag of the US, China and Russia, not to mention that used by the tanks, trucks and whatever in the numerous war zones bombing hell out of each other, and Trump has just authorised $6 billion worth of armaments to Saudi Arabia.

We welcome the tourists who come to New Zealand in cruise ships and jet planes, all of which emit huge quantities of carbon.

Shane Jones may plant his billion trees, many of which, when harvested, will leave debris that will emit carbon for many following years.

And you are worried about my damned dairy cows?

There are very major shifts in world affairs needed well before New Zealand can impact on global warming and no one else will give a toss if our economy or our way of life goes down the gurgler in the meantime from a Government trying to lead the world by example.

Fraser McKenzie

Glenholme



A balance sheet

I am wondering if not only do the "experts ... have their sums wrong" regarding global warming (Letters, May 18 ).

But have they even done their sums? I'm not a climate change denier, but I am unconvinced that the primary cause is due to human activities.

It's not enough to show dramatic pictures of shrinking polar and glacial ice and say these are mainly due to our production of greenhouse gases.

They have happened in the past and may well be largely part of a recognisable cycle driven by a variety of factors.

It is high time someone (or group) with the necessary expertise and knowledge of the magnitude of the contributing factors, both positive and negative came up with a credible balance sheet (like that of any business) detailing all the significant greenhouse gas inputs and outputs before we make drastic, expensive and possibly ineffectual changes to the way we live and decide national policies.

In particular, what contributions do solar activity, volcanism, forest fires, population growth, transport, industry and agriculture etc have and to what extent are these magnified or offset by positive and negative feedback related to the overall system?

David Preest

Utuhina Rd

