By Bryce Heard
COMMENT:
The Rotorua economy is growing steadily, and the Government's support by way of the Provincial Growth Fund is important and greatly appreciated by the thinking people of the city.
However, some longstanding and serious underlying problems need to be addressed.
First, at a national level, we need a continuation of the previous Government's investment into major infrastructure, such as upgrading roading networks connecting the major North Island cities.
In this context, and closer to home, the main access routes into Rotorua from the West (SH5) and the East (Te Ngae) are now congested and inadequate. Four lanes out to the airport and addressing the Ngongotaha roundabout are local examples of where we would like to see NZTA becoming more proactive.
Strong practical solutions to the ever-growing problems surrounding inter-generational welfare dependency are another priority for Rotorua. This is a very complex issue that begins with an education system that has 41 per cent of our students disengaged; lacks a match between the education of employees and employer needs; has some gaps in the early employment up-skilling for higher duties and leads to a culture of welfare dependence.
It is not just a case of the Government throwing more money at the unemployed, but rather a thought-through and comprehensive solution that covers the whole spectrum of related issues.
The prime aim should be to bring school leavers into employment before they fall into the hole of unemployment. A comprehensive solution might feature several ingredients:
- • An overhaul of the NZ education system.
- • Bringing employers and polytechs together to develop and coordinate demand-driven programmes to bring school leavers into employment.
- • Some co-ordination of the many organisations doing good work in this space - but many of them operate in silos, and some are poorly connected to the employers and their needs.
- • Introducing realistic hurdles to qualify for welfare payments.
- • Addressing the law of unintended consequences from a well-intentioned philosophy that often seems to lack balance in the use of taxpayers' money.
The consequences of failure to this issue affect us all. It leads directly to a widening gap in society with associated crime, illegal drug use and homelessness. Rotorua has its share of these issues, and we should confront it and deal with it.
We are well positioned to become a pilot-ship solution.
Affordable accommodation remains a problem. It seems both simplistic and ironic that we have a severe shortage of houses, a lack of residential sections for new homes, a lack of infrastructure to service new subdivisions, and yet countless thousands of square meters of empty buildings in the CBD that could easily be converted to inner-city living. Is KiwiBuild the right answer for this situation?
Perhaps the complexities of earthquake resistance, town planning and consents, land
ownership, building ownership and building occupancy (tenants) are too hard for any politically elected organisation to address?
Maybe the business community will have to lead this.
Bryce Heard is the acting chief executive of the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce.
