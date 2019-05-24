A report presented by Rotorua Lakes Council's social development advisor, Dr Suzanne Gower (News, May 17), outlining Rotorua's "wicked' deprivation issues, makes for shocking reading.

Census data from 2013 reveals that almost one half of Rotorua's population live in circumstances mirroring New Zealand's most deprived areas.

Indications are that six years on, the situation has changed little, if at all. In the year to March 2018, Rotorua police responded to 4238 family harm call-outs, involving 4200 children.

Fortunately, Local Government law changes will now coerce the council to prioritise these issues which it formerly stated were the responsibility of central Government.

Advertisement

In this year's local body elections, my vote will be cast for candidates who promise to genuinely address and strive to change these shocking statistics. (Abridged)

Jackie Evans

Rotorua



What a nightmare

In response to Alfred Hoyle's (Letters, May 17 ) "Rotorua's strategic planning is appalling".

Surely we won't end up like Tauranga.

What a nightmare.



The huge problems facing our country will never be solved unless the Government cuts back on immigration. (Abridged)

Yvonne Kilmore

Pukehangi

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz