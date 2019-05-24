Teachers are burnt out and unable to meet the insane reporting demands of the ministry, due in large part to the claims of education specialists.



These specialists have told us for 30 years that children will automatically work hard if they are cocooned from challenge and are not allowed to fail.

As a third generation of teachers has quit in despair, some new academics are being listened to. They assert that children need to be challenged and allowed to fail at things, in order to develop strength of character.

I knew all this when I quit teaching in 2001, but it's comforting to know that perhaps sanity will return at last.

GJ Philip

Taupo



Advertisement

Money won't help

Chucking money at a problem is not the way to fix it.

Family violence and abuse are incurable while we live the lifestyle Kiwis have become accustomed to.

Drink and drugs are the real problems, aided and abetted by an inept court system that appears to be very reluctant to punish any offenders.

The availability of both drugs and alcohol has to be curtailed if there is to be any hope of stopping violence, even the kindest and most gentle man or women, deprived of a job, a home of their own, mounting debts and a feeling of hopelessness will turn to drink or drugs in order to escape the burden.

Splashing huge sums of money at the problem will not help, we have to tackle the root cause - poverty and homelessness, both caused by the greed of others.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz