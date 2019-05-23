In reply to A N Christie's (Letters, May 21) regarding Kiwibank no longer accepting cheques from February 2020. My mother, at almost 90 years of age, is very tech savvy.

She has made sure that she has educated herself with computers, phones and the applications they provide. She manages her finances using the internet and phone banking and has told her friends for years that the day will come when they can no longer use cheques.

They scoffed.

Cheques are a costly and outdated way to transact financial business. Since the introduction of EFTPOS 30 years or so ago this paperless financial system has been coming.

If my mother can continue to educate herself, so can you. Heard of Senior Net or the Library? Check these places out as a way to start moving ahead. You might actually find that it is not scary to learn something new but rather enjoyable. Times are changing.

Linda Hill

Rotorua



Joyful stories

Once again, I have put down my Saturday paper feeling full of the joys of life.

Post-Christchurch has been a difficult time as we consider our country.

However, Jill Nicholas (News, May 18 ) once again, not only pleased me with her excellent grasp of the English language but also brought us another "Our People "series.

It was lovely to read again of the amazing lives lead by so many in our city, lives that make this such a great place in which to live.

However, lives unknown to most of us before Jill began to share them.

Shauni James also shared with us the story of tireless volunteers for Hospice. The story told of six women who, collectively, have given their time and energies to others for over 122 years - amazing.



These are challenging times for printed news media, but while articles like these remain part of my morning routine, I am happy for others to also enjoy the pages of local, national and international sport.



Jenny West

Koutu

