With the ever-increasing number, size, speed and use of motor vehicles on our roads it is little surprise that both the road toll and the number of cycling injuries has increased.

However, last I checked, cycling in New Zealand was still safer than DIY and much safer than rugby.

Yes, there are risks, but European research suggests a minimum benefit-to-risk ratio for cycling of 13:1 – usually more like 25:1.

While we applaud and support all the cycling safety initiatives planned for Rotorua, it should be noted that propagating the idea that cycling is dangerous actually becomes self-fulfilling.

The single most effective safety mechanism for cyclists is more cyclists.

The idea that it is hazardous reduces participation - rendering those remaining lonely, invisible and surrounded by lethal hunks of steel.

Miriam Odlin

Mourea



Property values

Thank you, Mike Byrne (Letters, May 7) for your letter to the Rotorua Daily Post regarding the headline parading property value as news.

I too felt that such a prominent headline was in bad taste, considering that so many folks are attempting to purchase their own home against almost impossible odds.

It is deplorable that properties are now regarded as investments. A house should be a haven, a home, not an item as a step on the property ladder.

A N Christie

Rotorua

