In just under three months, 20 of Rotorua's top local figures will be transformed from dance amateurs to tip-tapping and twirling superstars for one of the city's most glamorous annual fundraising events, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. From a local tourism business owner to a mobile spray-tanning whiz, this year's dancers all come equipped with a skill-set that will be sure to leave them dazzling on stage. Finally, after a whole year of wonder, the Rotorua Daily Post can reveal this year's dance partners.

With not a shred of ballroom and Latin American experience between them, the 20 local dancers for this year's fourth annual Dancing for Hospice have quite the challenge ahead of them.

However, through 15 weeks of hard training, each individual will be transformed from a dancefloor amateur to a ballroom blitzer, with just one couple being crowned the winner on the night.

Event goers can expect a night of waltzing, side steps and daring lifts as the 20 locals battle it out on stage on August 10.

For the first time in the event's history, even a Hospice staff member has chucked on her dancing shoes to join the show. Hospice's Lisa Pauling said the event was way out of her comfort zone but she would do anything for the Hospice team.

Fundraising and Marketing Manager for Hospice Nicola Smallwood was looking forward to seeing the event take shape. She said the event was Hospice's biggest fundraising event and was vital to helping raise the close to $1m needed to care for the 115 local patients monthly.

She said all the money raised went straight back into the community to care for the patients and their family to provide nurses and clinical staff and fund day-stays and bereavement counselling.

Many of the dancers have a special connection with Hospice and "it was a humbling experience hearing their stories", she said.

One of the winners from last year's event, Abbie Proudley, said it was truly a "phenonmenal experience".

Her advice for this year's dancers was to "enjoy every minute of it, as among all the pressure you sometimes forget to take it all in. You find yourself looking back and realising all the great times along the way. Remember what you put in, you get back out. Hard work pays off."

Last year, the table tickets sold out in under two hours, so this year the plan is to maximise table space so more of the community can attend.

Tickets will go on sale in June and all details will be updated on the Facebook page Harcourts Dancing for Hospice and its website.

Dancing for Hospice's 2019 dancers and why they are doing it:

Aaron Willoughby

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Aaron Willoughby.

Director - Willoughby Fire Solutions

"I'm always up for a challenge and what better way to get thrown right out of your comfort zone [and] at the same time to help support such a great charity in Rotorua Hospice. The work the nurses, caregivers, and staff at Rotorua Hospice do is nothing short of outstanding. And when the opportunity came up to help raise money to ensure that Rotorua Hospice continues to have the resources to do such an amazing job, the answer was a definite yes."

Philly Angus

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Aaron Willoughby.

Capers food store manager, marketing, event MC and celebrant

"Married to Rob with two kids, Stella, 12, and Cooper, 10. Avid Mountain Biker and Women's Riding promoter."

Bryce Morris

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Bryce Morris.

Client and content solutions specialist at NZME Rotorua

"I'm doing this because Hospice is such an amazing cause and everyone who has done it has said it was such a great experience."

Laura Vaughan

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Laura Vaughan.

Spray tan specialist and early childhood teacher

"I have been behind the scene for the last two years tanning contestants and this year I got the fantastic opportunity to participate and raise money for Hospice."

Caroline Wharton

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Caroline Wharton.

Detective – Rotorua police

"The support Hospice provides at a time of great stress and sadness is invaluable so what better way to give back than to take up the challenge of learning to dance for such a worthy cause."

Crispian Stewart

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Aaron Willoughby.

Rotorua Lakes Council stadium events & sports manager

"What an amazing charity to support! Also, this is way out of my comfort zone with my sporting interests, but I want to try something that will connect with my daughter who is an amazing dancer."

Cherie Harpur

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Cherie Harpur.

Healthcare administrator

"I am excited to be a part of Harcourts Dancing for Hospice as I am involved with Hospice in a professional capacity and also have family members involved with the organisation."

Jeff Anderson

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestants 2019 - Jeff Anderson.

Self employed, Kiwibikes Ltd

"I love to dance and it's always been a passion of mine as it was for my parents. Also, this is a great way to give back to a needed charity that we all need in our community."

Lisa Pauling

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Lisa Pauling.

Rotorua Community Hospice

"I love my job and the service we provide to our community. I am very privileged to work with the team and volunteers at Rotorua Hospice, so this is me doing it for them."

Justin Hutton

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Justin Hutton.

Owner of River Rats Raft & Kayak

"Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is such a great cause and they put on an amazing event. My wife laughed so hard she nearly fell off her chair when she found out I had been asked, so I am looking forward to the challenge of trying to prove her wrong."

Kereti Rautangata

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Kereti Rautangata.

Content producer at Toimatarau Media

"Hospice supported my mother during her last moments on this earth. The work and resources they provided for my mother and my whānau went beyond and above my expectations. The least I could do when asked to dance was to say yes, because Hospice said yes when we needed their help."

Kristina Crouch

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Kristina Crouch.

Tumuaki/Principal of Te Kura o Hato Mikaere (St Michael's Catholic School)

"Dancing in front of a few hundred people to help raise money for Hospice seems a cheap

payback compared to the love and support we received from the Hospice ladies when we lost our mum last year. We are so grateful. God bless you all."

Heinz Fett

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Heinz Fett.

Business broker at ABC Business Sales

"A great opportunity to support Hospice which is such an important part in the community, looking after hundreds of people in need every year."

Pam Turner

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Pam Turner.

Director at House of Travel Rotorua

"I'm dancing in honour of my mum and dad who died way too young and to support

the incredible work that the team at Hospice do in our community."

Slade King

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Slade King.

Strength & conditioning coach Bay of Plenty Rugby

"Never danced before other than at my wedding, therefore, this presented itself

as a challenge - like any I can never turn down! More importantly, how could

you deny such a cause and what better way to tautoko. Such a privilege."

Frances Tague

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Frances Tague.

Physiotherapist and business partner at Te Ngae Physiotherapy and Pilates

"I have been in Rotorua for 15 years and love the sense of community here and our

beautiful forest. I believe Hospice do incredible work and am proud to be dancing

for such a great cause. I'm excited to learn some new skills."

Ra Bhana

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Aaron Willoughby.

Māori policy adviser Bay of Plenty Regional Council

"To support the Rotorua Community Hospice Trust, to 100 per cent challenge myself and to promote #MokopunaDecisions, which is the concept of making decisions based on future generations, not just the me in the now."

Polly Delfim

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Polly Delfim.

Assistant care home and village manager – clinical at Cantabria Lifecare

"I have always admired the Hospice nurse's job and the compassion they have for caring for palliative patients. I have always also supported the event as a spectator so now it's time to commit to supporting this amazing cause at a deeper level."

Thomas Falconer

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Thomas Falconer.

Freelance videographer and YouTuber

"I've seen firsthand how epic the Hospice nurses are with in-house care and how much we need Hospice more in our community! Time to get my groove on and raise funds for this awesome charity."

Zizi Sparks

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice contestant 2019 - Zizi Sparks.

Rotorua Daily Post

reporter

"I'm dancing to step outside of my comfort zone and do something different while supporting a good cause."