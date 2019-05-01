The Te Mata Park Trust Board's fundraising campaign has reached its first milestone, securing 8.5 hectares of new land for public use.

''We are delighted with the outcome and would like to thank each individual, organisation and business who has supported us. In just 10 months of fundraising, our local community has pulled together to make this a reality,'' said Mike Devonshire, trust chairman.

''We reached our target of $1.25 million late last night, with donations coming in at the eleventh hour. The contract with the vendor has now gone unconditional.''

Despite the impressive triumph in securing the land purchase, Devonshire was quick to note that the project still some way to go.

''We are now working towards the second stage of our project, which is to develop the land for public use, including trackwork and planting of native trees. We are looking to raise a further $250,000.''

The board will continue its fundraising efforts in the coming months, both locally and nationally. ''Now the land is secured we can now access many larger charitable trusts that were hitherto unavailable to us. The initial feedback from the trusts has been overwhelmingly positive.''

Plans are also in the pipeline for a new track network incorporating varying levels of walking tracks and also a beginner mountain bike track aimed at children. The board will also work with experts on a native tree planting programme.

''The potential for this beautiful block of land is quite exciting."

Officially launched in July 2018, the One Giant Chance campaign raised funds to purchase 8.5 hectares of neighbouring land, located on the Havelock North side of Te Mata Peak, and between the two main car parks.

A discreet and environmentally sensitive Sculpture Walkway has also been proposed. ''Integrating art, education, history and culture, we envisage that the story of Te Mata is reflected throughout a unique art experience. It would be entirely in keeping with the look and feel of the park, using elements that reflect the environment.''

The trust also aims to invest further in learning opportunities. ''The new land will enhance education around the unique flora and fauna, and cultural significance of the Park. Its location is accessible from both car parks, and therefore is ideal for school or youth groups to visit.

''With an increasingly busy Park and over 1 million visitors a year, this land will enable us to make the Park safer and more enjoyable for all.''

''This is a huge milestone in the history of Te Mata Park."

The board is continuing to accept donations, which will go towards native trees and trackwork on the new land.

To donate, you can visit the Trust's GiveaLittle page, or make a donation by cheque or online banking. All donations are tax deductible