

One of the last things 95-year-old Rita Ngātai said to her whānau was to love and be good to one another.

Those gestures epitomised the life of the Ngāti Whakaue and Ngāti Kea/Ngāti Tuara matriarch who died on Monday night.

A devout Catholic, she was surrounded by her whānau and a priest when a prayer was passed over her. A short time later she slipped away.

A cherished kuia, Rita Ngātai was raised in Horohoro and Poroutawhao in Levin. She was an original member of Ngāti Poneke Maori Club with her cousins, and her Uncle Kingi Tahiwi.

On return to Rotorua she met and married Richard "Dick" Ngātai and raised their family of seven daughters and one son in Koutu and then Fairy Springs.

She is lying at Tunohopu Marae at Ohinemutu in Rotorua and her funeral service will be held at 11am tomorrow at St Michael's Church before she is buried at Kauae Cemetery.

Family spokesman and grandson Kingi Biddle said many grandparents often had their "favourite" grandchild, but their Nan was one who adored everyone and gave her time and love equally to those around her.

"One of the last things she told us all was to love each other and be good to each other ... It's that love that we as grandchildren and children still feel from her."

Biddle said his Nan still attended marae functions, tangi and kaumātua and kuia dinners and balls right to the end.

"And she didn't just stay for 10 minutes. She would sit for the day and take part."

He said she was softly spoken but her mana was such her whānau would adhere to whatever she wanted.

Known for her soft and smooth skin and immaculate presentation, Biddle said his Nan always tried to look her best.

Biddle said her tangi was being held just a few hundreds metres from that of adored teacher Shaun Douglas, 50, who also died on Monday, and was lying at Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu.

Biddle said his whānau and the Douglas whānau had been working closely together to arrange the funerals to allow Ngāti Whakaue descendants and others who were close to both to attend.

He said as the body of Douglas travelled past Tunohopu Marae this morning, the vehicles stopped and respects were paid before it continued on to Te Papaiouru Marae.

"Everyone is hurting with the shock passing of Shaun and now Nan, even though it has been expected, you can never prepare for how you will feel."