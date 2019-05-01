Another year and another Rotorua marathon.

I circulated around the lake for one of my last training walks.

As per usual rubbish - mainly takeaway containers and plastic bottles - was strewn along the route.

One thing different - a sheep carcass on the Hamurana hills.

Is this how we wish to showcase Rotorua?

Jessica Pickering

Rotorua



What was so objectionable?

I don't find what Israel Folau said objectionable.

I can see his point of view though he's talking about getting back to the fundamentals for a happy, stress-free and prosperous life. It's worked for him so who am I to judge or anyone else for that matter.

If you don't like what he says delete him, simple as that. Don't moan about it.

I would say the average person doesn't give squat about what Folau said but the media have run with it so everybody knows about it and you can bet your bottom dollar his religion will have a spike in their membership so once again, who wins?

Gavin Muir

Rotorua



Local elections

With local body elections looming may I remind voters that selective voting is a good way to effect change.

It is not necessary to vote for all 12 candidates - just vote for the one or two you know and trust. This narrows the field.

(Abridged)

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

