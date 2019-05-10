Many would argue that in order to serve a city in a public servant role, one must be immersed in the community to know the happenings and concerns of locals. However, Rotorua's out-of-town councillor Rob Kent is confident his living in Hawke's Bay, and before that Warkworth, has no impact on his ability to represent the district he was voted to serve. After two three-year terms serving on Rotorua Lakes Council, Kent - while remaining tight-lipped about seeking re-election - has defended his decision to live outside Rotorua and the mileage he's claimed. Katee Shanks reports.

Rotorua district councillor Rob Kent remains undecided whether he will seek re-election for a third term.

But if he does he will again be living well outside the Rotorua district after a move to Ongaonga in Hawke's Bay 15 months ago. Prior to that he had a Warkworth address.

Kent told the Rotorua Daily Post he and his wife were renovating an old homestead at Ongaonga, a project expected to take 12 to 18 months.

Elected to Rotorua Lakes Council in 2013, Kent has been commuting to council meetings since December 2014. In 2015 he told the Rotorua Daily Post he had moved back to his Warkworth farm with the intention of renovating his house for sale before returning to Rotorua.

Advertisement

Elected to Rotorua Lakes Council in 2013, Kent has been commuting to council meetings since December 2014. Photo / File

Kent said he would move back to Rotorua if a suitable property could be found.

"We are always on the lookout for a suitable property in the Rotorua district that has the ability to meet our requirements and that would be economically viable to continue our thoroughbred, Angus and Texel stud breeding operations," Kent said.

"When we find one we will of course consider moving back."

He remained adamant that living outside the Rotorua district did not prevent him from fulfilling his role as a councillor.

"My record of attendance at council meetings and workshops has not been impacted by where I live, other than on one occasion last winter when the Napier-Taupō Highway was closed by a slip," Kent said.

"The only other meetings I have missed this term have been caused by ill-health. I think you will find my attendance record is higher than many council and committee members who live locally."

‌

He said he had missed "two or three meetings" when he was ill.

As an elected member and also an RMA Commissioner, Kent is paid to travel to and from meetings – but only within the Rotorua district boundaries.

"All council work is covered by the same mileage allowance rules that apply to elected members and board members," Kent said.

Rotorua Lakes Council governance lead Rick Dunn said RMA Policy Committee meetings were scheduled on the same days as other council meetings to help Kent to better utilise his time and travel.

"For example the RMA Policy Committee meet in the afternoon following an Operations and Monitoring or Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee meeting," Dunn said.

While Kent may have the longest travel distance between home and the Council Chambers, he claimed the second-largest mileage amount.

Deputy mayor Dave Donaldson. Photo / File

Between July 2018 and March 2019 deputy mayor Dave Donaldson topped the mileage table for councillors, clocking up $1657.09 worth of kilometres.

Donaldson said there were a number of events and/or meetings he was required to attend as deputy mayor in the mayor's absence.

"As part of my roles within the Regional Transport and Civil Defence committees, I am required to travel to meetings often held in Tauranga and Whakatāne and there are also out-of-town conferences I have been sent to.

"Where possible I ride my bike to meetings and local events."

On the mileage table, Donaldson was followed by Kent who was paid $1246.44 and then Mark Gould who received $1040.52 in mileage payments.

Councillors Peter Bentley, Raj Kumar and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait did not claim any mileage.

Bentley said he lived within 2km of the council building.

"I also feel that, as an elected member, there is a certain amount of civic duty involved. If I go a little further or do a little more that's just part of the role," Bentley said.

The mileage rate is 76 cents per kilometre for the first 14,000km of eligible travel and 26 cents per kilometre after 14,000km.

Councillor mileage costs July 2018–March 2019

Dave Donaldson $1657.09

Rob Kent $1246.44

Mark Gould $1040.52

Tania Tapsell $948.77

Trevor Maxwell $326.94

Karen Hunt $137.24

Charles Sturt $122.64