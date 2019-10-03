Hawke's Bay District Health Board chairman Kevin Atkinson and his board have "serious concerns" about the state of Lowe's Pit, and are shocked by the apparent "lack of concern" by the region's officials.

His sentiments contradict the Medical Officer of Health, the Hastings District Council and Hawke's Bay Regional Council, who are adamant the risk is "negligible".

Atkinson, who has been overseas, voiced his concern at an Audit and Risk Committee meeting last week about the levels of E.coli being discharged into the pit, and asked why HDC has not been held accountable for breaching its consent.

Conditions at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.