Shed fire in Napier closes road

“We have got a fire investigator going along to have a look.”

The Fire and Emergency spokesman was not aware of any injuries.

Police said the shed appeared to be an abandoned building.

It comes after a house was damaged in a fire in Maraenui, Napier on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from Napier, Taradale and Hastings were called to the blaze in a single-storey home on Lister Cres about 3.45pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

There were no injuries.

There was initial urgency as those reporting the fire suggested there could be people inside, but investigations found no one, the spokesman said.

Cordons were in place on Lister Cres following the incident and police and fire trucks remained at the scene about 4.30pm.

Just 15 minutes beforehand, at 3.30pm, firefighters from Napier and Hastings were called to a barn fire on Dartmoor Rd, near Puketapu.

A fire investigator was heading to the scene to determine the cause, the spokesman said.