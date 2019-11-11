Lakes District Health Board's newest member Ngahihi-o-te-ra Bidois has seen too many of his friends and whānau die young. That's why he hopes to use his new position to help his people live longer, healthier lives. Bidois, who took out the vacant seat left by Dr Des Epp, who did not stand, joins re-elected members Dr Johan Morreau, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Christine Rankin, Janine Horton, Rob Vigor-Brown and Lyall Thurston.

Thank you. Nga mihi ki a koutou. Thank you for your support for my appointment to the Lakes District Health Board and the kind words many have said to me since my appointment. I am truly humbled and appreciative and will do my best to represent you.

In 1981 I was fortunate to be one of just 16 young Māori students selected from throughout New Zealand to attend Massey University on a Tu Tangata Scholarship which paid for everything.

The purpose being we would one day return home to help our various Māori tribes who had sent us. I was sent by Te Arawa along with Anaru Grant.

After time in Palmerston North, where my children Eruera and Tumanako were born, and time in Tauranga, I returned home to Rotorua in 2001, 20 years after I had left to go to Massey University in Palmy.

I returned to a senior management position at Waiariki Polytechnic, now Toi Ohomai when I was appointed the head of Māori studies, fashion, arts, design and journalism.

My first contribution to our people was in the education sector. Five years later, my wife and I contributed to the local business sector through a string of businesses we started.

Since my return, I have also been humbled to contribute to our communities in the area of governance on boards and trusts that contribute to the wellbeing of our people and district.

However, I feel my contributions to our Rotorua community will not be as significant as the contributions my son and daughter will make. They were aged 7 and 4 when we returned home to Rotorua.

You see, at the end of this year, my son will graduate as a medical doctor from University of Auckland and my daughter will graduate as a nurse.

My son Eruera has just signed a contract to be at Rotorua Hospital and my daughter Tumanako is leaving all her options open. They both want to make a positive difference to the health of our iwi and communities and so do I.

So now through my appointment to the Lakes District Health Board, I join my children and contribute to one of the most important sectors in our community, the health sector, and hopefully "make health better".

Thank you for your support. It is a privilege to serve you.

He aha te mea nui? He tangata, he tangata, he tangata. The most important thing is people. People like you and your whānau.