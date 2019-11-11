Lakes District Health Board's newest member Ngahihi-o-te-ra Bidois has seen too many of his friends and whānau die young. That's why he hopes to use his new position to help his people live longer, healthier lives. Bidois, who took out the vacant seat left by Dr Des Epp, who did not stand, joins re-elected members Dr Johan Morreau, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Christine Rankin, Janine Horton, Rob Vigor-Brown and Lyall Thurston.

Thank you. Nga mihi ki a koutou. Thank you for your support for my appointment to the Lakes District Health Board and the kind words many have said to me since

