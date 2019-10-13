Councillors and the mayor should represent their city and its people. It's an important job. One subject to scrutiny. On Saturday Rotorua's newest council was elected. No one knows what the 11 members can expect better than outgoing councillors Charles Sturt and Karen Hunt. They put pen to paper to tell the new council about the good and the bad.

The Long-term Plan in its second year indicates the council's priorities during your exciting term.

Funding has been provided for the big projects like the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre earthquake strengthening and redevelopment, the art and history museum, Redwoods and Lakefront redevelopment, new skatepark etc.

Rural roading seal extension must be continued with, as this seal programme is in its 20th year and some rural people have been waiting for their road to be sealed. Please keep these priorities on track.

Issues you will need to face up to and provide solutions for are Plan Change 10 regarding land use, the highly treated sewerage effluent disposal, climate change and, in my view, extending recycling to include the separate collection of green waste.

I trust you can all work as a team, honour your obligations to keep matters confidential until it's decided to release the information to the public and, if this is your first term, take in the processes of council.

Remember, you need six other colleagues to affect change or want a new direction.

Also, it's important you respect the offices of mayor, deputy mayor, chairs of committees and chief executive and build up trust with your colleagues.

"Never forget you are there for all ratepayers and residents from all types of sectors."

If allocated a portfolio you'll get the chance to work closely with highly professional staff on issues facing the community and budgeted for in the portfolio you're responsible for.

Give staff the right to report to the council on progress. The next LTP due to be developed in 2020 gives you the chance to indicate rates increases, the council's fiscal direction and add or alter priorities.

I wish you all well in your deliberations but never forget you are there for all ratepayers and residents from all types of sectors.

Respond to them with dignity and support your colleagues by attending workshops information sessions etc. Work closely and work with respect for the democracy staff, who are superb and look after elected members' needs.

Again best wishes and remember it's an honour to be elected to serve the great Rotorua District.

Charles Sturt,

Rotorua Lakes Councillor 1989-2019.

Karen Hunt's letter to the 2019-2022 council

Welcome to the fascinating world of local body politics and congratulations to the newly elected members.

The choice is yours about whether you find the next three years the most stimulating or the most frustrating of your career. It's likely to be a mixture of the two.

Karen Hunt was a district councillor for 12 years. Photo / Supplied

Respect for your fellow elected members is crucial to a well-functioning council and you all share equal responsibility in this area.

There are no silver bullets or quick fixes to most issues and it takes patience, an open mind and a great deal of research to get a full understanding of the many steps in the decision-making process.

As individuals, you are tasked with making decisions for the betterment of the whole district. This requires you to keep asking questions until you fully understand the long-term implications of your decisions, this includes understanding the importance of intergenerational debt.

"I hope you have the courage and integrity to do what's right, not just what's popular."

There are ample opportunities to meet with community members in all parts of our district. I encourage you to attend as many events as you can in order to gain an insight into the many businesses and groups that operate in our district, as well as gaining an understanding of the differing and often competing aspirations across our community.

For those of you who are willing, there is ample opportunity to take advantage of the many training modules offered by Local Government NZ. It's a great way to network and you will quickly gain an awareness of the broad range and complexity of the multitude of issues facing our district and the rest of New Zealand.

I have immensely enjoyed these past 12 years as a councillor. It's a tough job at times and I hope you have the courage and integrity to do what's right, not just what's popular.

I wish all of you new and seasoned members the very best of luck.

Karen Hunt,

Rotorua Lakes Councillor 2007-2019