This time last year I watched a close relative and his family pour everything they could into saving his life.

He was almost 65. A father, husband, brother and for me, an uncle, at least by extension.

What manifested as abdominal pain turned out to be the dreaded "Big C".

When I was told it might be pancreatic cancer I held out hope it wouldn't be. But it was.

When surgeries were scheduled I held out hope they would go smoothly. But they didn't.

When his wife poured all her extra time into feeding him nutritious food and looking for

