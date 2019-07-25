Many believe club footy's a gauge of a region's wider rugby health.

I'm one of them.

If so, McLean Park's Maddison Trophy final on Saturday showed the local code's in good nick.

Here was poised the perfect club rugby fixture between Hastings Rugby and Sports and Napier Old Boys Marist. Perfect because the skies cleared just in time, perfect as two deserved teams took to the paddock in a perfect Twin Cities stoush.

Advertisement

Arriving at about 2.45pm, I stood 25 minutes in a ticket queue of fans that curled back into Latham St.

Without question it was the lengthiest wait I've had at the park including club, provincial matches, Super Rugby and the 2014 All Blacks and Argentina test.

With about 10 minutes still to queue, those in the line groaned at the roar of the 3pm kick-off. Some complained that the opening whistle should have been delayed until the queues were inside.

The impatience was understandable, but from where I was standing the queue was a testament to this tier of rugby.

Club footy has neither the budget, pizzazz nor leverage of its higher-honours stages, yet its appreciable pull was there for all to see on Latham St.

It's one of the few times I've enjoyed being part of a very slow-moving queue. Heartening stuff.

The 5500 fans' commitment paid dividends. The match ended regulation time in a tied result, with an ensuing 20 minutes of extra time.

For the record, Marist won 43-24. But it was immaterial for a neutral fan like me, who instead revelled in the occasion and colourful support contingents for the respective teams.

Club-rugby crowds can be vastly different to those that attend Magpies games. Club groupies are often there for different reasons and have closer links to the 30 on the field.

And let's not forget admission to the final was only $5 for adults, with children free.

However, the test going forward is how to tap that same club sentiment and convert it into a big home-game muster for the Magpies.

Either way, Saturday's fiver was well spent.