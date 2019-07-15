On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
I think I remember it, as I have some shards of memory of it being near the end of the school day, and where the radio coverage brought our woodwork lessons to a halt.
It had to be radio coverage because back in the July of 1969 our relatively fledgling television service could not receive or issue live coverage (which the Aussies got).
But we did get to see it that night, because the NZBC had arranged for a 40-minute videotape of the historic moment to be recorded by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and rushed to Kingsford Smith Airport in Sydney to be put aboard an RNZAF Canberra.
After a nearly three-hour flight it touched down at Wellington Airport and the tape was rushed to "Channel 1" in a car which was accompanied by a Ministry of Transport officer.
It got here in time for the NZBC's 7.30pm news.
Wow...technology huh?
We were blown away to hear it at school that day, and I seem to recall the teacher saying something along the lines of it being the first step for more remarkable journeys into space... and that we would be on Mars before the year 2000 arrived (which was a very long time away back then).
However, and there is always a "however" in scientific exploration ambitions, we are still many, years away from that achievement.
In fact we've hardly been back to the moon.
Only Russia and China have really bothered to try and land things on it in recent years... but no more humans.
Half a century and the small step has grown no larger.
Which reminds me of what some cynical kid said after hearing about the moon landing.
"They'll have to build another film set to make it look like Mars," he said, before being admonished by those around him.
So every clear night when the moon is as its best I gaze up at it and wonder.
I wonder if anyone else has visited it... ooh, creep alien stuff.
Are they hidden on the dark side where the water is?
Who knows, my only niggle is that this wondrous object which has attracted admiring gazes since the Neanderthal days never got a title.
For it has no name... it's just "the moon".
Whereas Saturn has something like 30 moons and each has a name, among them are Titan, Dione and Theus.
Jupiter has several orbiting companions with great names like Europa, Callisto and Ganymede, while Mars has a couple of moons by the names of Phobos and Deimos.
We have just one... but couldn't find a name for it.
So it is simply, blandly, and unimaginatively known as "the moon".
But hey, this planet isn't exactly in possession of an imaginative name either.
It is made or water and earth.
So it is called "Earth".
Gosh, how magical.
But our neighbours in the solar system all did okay with great names like Neptune, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Mercury.
Crikey, there must have been one Roman or Greek god left over.