There have been a lot of full moons over the past 50 years, and unlike we humans who have seen a great many of them that great crater-smeared round thing has not aged one little bit.

Because 50 years, in its lifetime of about 4.5 billion years, is a mere blink of the eye.

Which reminds me, when I was a little kid I once saw an old film where the moon had a face and at one stage of proceedings it blinked... because a rocket had smacked into it.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission. Mission commander Neil Armstrong took this photograph.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission. Mission commander Neil Armstrong took this photograph.

Or was it a cream pie?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whatever, the moon blinked.

Related articles: