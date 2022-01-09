Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Party pills: The woman trying to save Kiwis from harm

11 minutes to read
By Russell Brown

Wendy Allison is the driving force behind a new law that will help to keep festivalgoers safe this summer by allowing them to have their party drugs tested. By Russell Brown.

'The world's paying attention,"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.