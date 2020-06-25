If the Covid-19 didn't exist, life would be different for most of us.

For 22-year-old Christchurch woman Sophie Brown, she would currently be in the middle of summer in the trip of a lifetime, working in the UK.

But she is now in quarantine in Rotorua's Ibis Hotel.

The Sudmina Hotel is the city's other hotel which is being used for quarantining people who have returned.

Christchurch woman Sophie Brown, 22, is in quarantine in Rotorua's Ibis Hotel. Photo / Supplied

She moved to London in January but her job search over there was cut short by the pandemic.

Brown had been in lockdown with family since March 20, and the final decision to get her $2300 ticket home based on how well New Zealand had tackled the pandemic.

"The prospect of coming back to a normal life after isolation is pretty good."

Her days have not been structured but the car park, which is cordoned off and monitored, has been a highlight.

Christchurch woman's quarantine view at Rotorua's Ibis Hotel. Photo / Supplied

This was halted yesterday though, when all guests were forced into lockdown for nine hours with a confirmed case on site.

The car park is where returnees are allowed to go for walks, exercise and get some fresh air, and one that Brown said was a nice chance to have some social-distanced chats with others.

"A couple of the guys had referred to it as a prison courtyard," she joked.

Her time is primarily filled by applying for jobs, and despite being in lockdown for now more than three months, said it was good to have this time to be able to focus solely on applying for jobs.

The cordoned and monitored car park at Rotorua's Ibis Hotel. Photo / Supplied

And being home in New Zealand meant there was a possibility of actually able to work once she was allowed to leave the hotel.

Three meals are brought to her door each day, with a gentle knock at the door followed by a voice of someone who leaves the meals outside.

Breakfast is brought between 7am and 9am, lunch between 11.30am and 1pm, and dinner between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

"And the food is actually so good, I can't complain," she said.

Pumpkin lasagne with a bread roll, salad and a slice of carrot cake. Photo / Supplied

There are daily health checks with a nurse and her first Covid test was on Tuesday, the next one will be on Thursday.

Her top-floor room overlooks the city, a perfect spot to see the sunrise and set each day.

"It's nice to be in a space that's nice," she said, as many of those in quarantine had either not been working, had to spend their life savings to get home, or came home with their prior jobs now gone.

A sandwich, orange and chocolate treat for lunch. Photo / Supplied

This was on top of a bus trip which, she said, terrified many and brought on added stress as social distancing safety measures were not followed on the buses filled to capacity.

She said while there was a little shop on site for basics, it was missing things such as toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The only other alternative was purchasing from a supermarket which had a minimum spend of $50 or a delivery charge, which she said was turned out expensive if only a few items were needed.

A room used for managed isolation at Rotorua's Ibis Hotel. Photo / Supplied

"It just makes it a bit more expensive, and a lot of us have not been working."

They were briefed by military personal on their bus and told to start social distancing once off the bus.

The returnees then filled out a form, were assigned rooms, and given information packs.

This was just the second time she had been to Rotorua and said despite the shock of the situation, it had not left a bitter taste about the city with caring and kind staff.

The creamy mushrooms on toast with yogurt and an apple was tasty, despite appearances. Photo / Supplied

She was looking forward to a weekend with friends who she had not seen in a while and was especially excited given her extensive lockdown prior to coming home.

She said she was looking forward to parties and games nights.

"It'll be nice to see people and hug people."