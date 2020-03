State Highway 1 is closed and a person has been critically injured after a crash in Tokoroa.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 6.05am between East Parkdale St and Main Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said one person had been flown with critical injuries to Waikato Hospital.

Two ambulances and a helicopter went to the scene.

Advertisement

The road was closed and diversions were in place.