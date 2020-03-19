Rotorua's tourism and businesses leaders have met Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over the coronavirus pandemic. Journalist Kelly Makiha hears from those at the meeting and shares the messages they gave to Ardern.

Never auto play Rotorua business leaders gather at Terrace Kitchen to meet with PM Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made a plea to banks and corporates on behalf of Rotorua's tourism and hospitality and businesses to "play ball".

Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson met about 30 sector leaders at Terrace Kitchen in Rotorua today where they had closed-door discussions about the impacts and plans around the coronavirus outbreak.

Ardern said she was sent a strong message from those at the meeting that banks and other corporates needed to "come to the party".

"Their request was that banks and those businesses that may owe them money through bills who are often larger organisations or those who they rent their premises off pay the same kind of role that we as a Government are. That is, work together, support one another, help each other through this very difficult time," Ardern said.

"This is going to take all of us so my message to those on behalf of them continues to be to those groups we are all in this together so we need to support each other and it takes every single layer that helps a business operate to play ball."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Stephen Parker

The impact of the coronavirus on Rotorua's precious tourism and hospitality industry was likened by those attending as being like the devastating eruption of Mt Tarawera 134 years ago.

But they said just like then, Rotorua will rise again.

While deputy mayor Dave Donaldson and Te Arawa Lakes Trust chairman Sir Toby Curtis both made references to the impacts on the industry potentially being similar to the Mt Tarawera eruption, they said locals needed to work together and collectively they would pull through.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Stephen Parker

Ardern told media following the private meeting with the sector leaders that she received support from the businesses about the way the Government had so far gone about fighting Covid-19.

"In their view that was the best way to try to support their business in the long run. That for me was heartening to hear."

She said she was told the support package would make a difference to them.

"We talked around additional opportunities for those who are keeping staff on whether or not there are training opportunities or the chance of redeployment."

Ardern also dismissed speculation on social media the Government was poised to announce a nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the Rotorua group. Photo / Stephen Parker

"We will share with you the most up-to-date information daily. You can trust us as a source of that information," she told reporters.

After the meeting, Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said Rotorua would be challenged but it would survive.

When asked if she thought the city would be okay, she said: "I think it's going to be a really challenging time. Rotorua as a community is deeply connected and Rotorua has been through a lot before and has come out stronger and brighter. It is a challenge but we need to stay focused on caring for each other."

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey said he had the dilemma all week of reassuring the nation, his constituents and staff at his two hospitality businesses in Rotorua - Our House and Ponsonby Rd Lounge Bar.

He confirmed job losses were being discussed among his staff.

Jacinda Ardern addresses the media. Photo / Stephen Parker

"We have started having conversations with our team. We can't operate if customers are not walking through the door and people have stopped coming, and rightfully so. But we can still encourage people to buy local, eat out because local operators need their support right now. Now is not a time for austerity. Keep supporting local businesses while keeping yourself safe."

Mountain Bike Rotorua director Tak Mutu said the meeting was about generating ideas and giving feedback on what had already been done.

He said it was signalled there was more to come and the funding package announced for small to medium businesses would extend.

Mutu said his own business had looked at its worst case scenario and he doubted it would shut down mountain biking in Rotorua.

"We might reduce in some ways but we are feeling good about he position we are in because we don't have debt. Companies that are debt ridden will really struggle."

He estimated it would be a two-year journey, one year to get on top if it and another year to recover.

Melissa Craig from Zorb said she offered the meeting some suggestions about what they were doing as a company to keep the spirits alive among staff.

She said they would continue to encourage staff to do things for other people, including if they had a quiet day with tourists go and mow the lawns of neighbours or chop up firewood for elderly.

"We don't want them to come to work and feel sad because there might only be 10 people there."

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams told the Rotorua Daily Post before the meeting it was important everyone worked together.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden at Terrace Kitchen with Rotorua business leaders. Photo / Stephen Parker

"We are all going to be here. The critical thing is we all work together so when we come out the other end we are in the best place possible," Williams said.

"Today is a remarkable opportunity to talk directly with the Prime Minister to hear how we can make the best of our place."

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams, Te Arawa leader Sir Toby Curtis and deputy mayor Dave Donaldson. Photo / Stephen Parker

Tree Walk co-founder and director Bruce Thomasen told the Rotorua Daily Post, before the meeting got under way, he was grateful for the Government's rescue package as it slotted in well for his business, giving them sense of certainty for the coming three months.

He said the message to locals now was to buy local.

"Support local. Keep having your coffee, keep your social distancing but have your lunch dates and visit the attractions. We need that now more than ever," Thomasen said.