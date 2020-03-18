A person is in a serious condition after being involved in a "water incident" this morning at Lake Rotoma.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to the scene on Matahi Rd off SH30 along with St John at 10.50am.

One person was in a serious condition with medical assistance being provided and a helicopter on its way.

A St John spokeswoman said staff were called out at 10.45am and two ambulances and one helicopter were at the scene.

At 12.05pm St John confirmed they were still at the scene and the helicopter was waiting to transport the patient.

More to come.