Raureka BestStart is one the nationwide franchise's smallest - it only has 49 children.

But the amount the community fundraises for its annual Plunket Appeal has surpassed that of any other BestStart in NZ for the past three of those four years.

The centre has raised a total of $7245 since 2016.

"Although being a small centre, our whānau have big hearts," BestStart Raureka's Centre Manager Rochelle Scott said.

"This is a time where our community rallies together to support the BestStart Raureka team with this wonderful appeal. Success is not the work of one, but the work of many,"

On Wednesday the centre's fundraising efforts were acknowledged with a visit from both Plunket and BestStart's chief executives.

Kim Dixon Raureka BestStart Head Teacher and Jai Tito at the celebrations. Photo / Paul Taylor

Amanda Malu, Plunket's chief executive said: "This community is exceptionally strong, and their focus on giving what they have to others is generous and selfless.

"Our partnership with BestStart is so important in ensuring we make the difference of a lifetime in those first 1000 days, so I can't wait to thank the local community personally for all they do every year."

Tony Ryall, BestStart's chief executive, was shocked that the small community could be the top donor nationally three times.

"I thought I must have misheard. I said 'Raureka? You mean our really small centre in Hawke's Bay?'"

"BestStart Raureka and its community are legends in BestStart. We are humbled and deeply grateful to our staff and Raureka community," he said.