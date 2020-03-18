

Morale is still high among Hawke's Bay elderly community as the number of coronavirus cases grows across New Zealand, those caring for them say.

But now is not a time for them to "sit in silence" and they need to make a fuss if they have concerns for their health, Age Concern says.

Residents across Hawke's Bay rest and care homes are pulling on past life events to get them through this tough period, with measures in place for those in need.

Morale is still high amongst Hawke's Bay elderly, despite growing coronavirus concerns. Photo / File

Oceania Healthcare chief executive Officer Earl Gasparich said residents are still determined to enjoy life to the fullest, despite the pandemic.

Advertisement

"The elderly are pretty resilient," he said.

"They are used to dealing with adversity.

"They're stoic and a wonderful part of our population that has lived a long life and lived through many world events in past up until now."

Gasparich added: "We are generally finding they are fully aware and being cautious about it all. They're appreciative of the steps they need to take to keep themselves safe."

Oceania Healthcare sites care for 300 aged care residents and 130 retirement village residents across five villages in Hawke's Bay.

Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow said past experiences of virus outbreaks have helped prepare staff and residents.

"We deal with viruses here every year, and as a medical facility, we have protective equipment, we know how to isolate people correctly, how to give medication," she said.

"None of that is scaring our staff or the company. But we have sign in procedures at all our doors, hand sanitisers everywhere and refresher training on all the infection control."

Advertisement

Barlow added: "Everyone is worried – you don't look after elderly people and not have raised concerns for them. But there's a different between properly prepared and letting the worry overwhelm you."

Heritage Lifecare has also stopped external visitors from entering facilities until further notice, including children's singing groups.

Age Concern New Zealand is encouraging all elderly members of the public to make contact with them throughout the pandemic, if feeling distressed.

Chief executive Stephanie Clare said this is not a time to "sit in silence" and to "make a fuss".

"If you are worried about anything from your medication and food supplies through to your mental wellbeing you should call us," she said. "We all have the power to connect in a safe way and help each other through this scary time.

"We know that social isolation is already a huge issue for some of our older kiwis so we are adapting some of our services from face to face to other forms of connection so that no one feels alone during this time."

Clare added: "Too often we hear of people not wanting to be a burden or make a fuss - please make a fuss."

Lawrence Yule has written to 4500 older people offering health advice on how to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule has written to 4500 older people in the Hawke's Bay community, offering health advice on how to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

"Many older people are feeling particularly vulnerable," he said. "The impacts of coronavirus on older people are more severe and we need to work to try to contain this.

"I'll next week be setting up a volunteer base that will collect groceries, prescriptions and provide other support for older people."

Yule added: "I also have written to 12,500 people in the community giving them health and I will increase my Hastings Office resources to work with other agencies to support vulnerable people in this crisis."

An aged care expert also said those with dementia or cognitive decline may need additional support.

Miranda Smith, founder of Hawke's Bay based at-home private care specialists Miranda Smith Homecare, is reaching out to the friends, families and carers of those living with dementia with tips to help the vulnerable stay safe and continue good hygiene practices.

"Around 75 per cent of our clients have some form of cognitive decline," she said.

"That can make understanding what's happening during an outbreak like this one quite challenging, particularly as the elderly are among the worst affected by this pandemic."

Smith added: "If you have someone with cognitive decline in your family, be aware that they may not remember the very basics, like what the tap and the soap are for."

With Hawke's Bay supermarkets reporting stock shortages across the region on Wednesday, Onekawa New World introduced an "elderly only" checkout to help them stock up on essentials safely.